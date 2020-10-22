In last trading session, Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) saw 1,743,909 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.68 trading at -$1.52 or -7.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.94 Billion. That closing price of SUMO’s stock is at a discount of -44.56% from its 52-week high price of $28.45 and is indicating a premium of 0.1% from its 52-week low price of $19.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 920.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +57.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.95% for stock’s current value.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.09 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.82 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -92.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%