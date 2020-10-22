In last trading session, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw 2,166,825 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.01 trading at -$0.69 or -7.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $142.59 Million. That closing price of SPI’s stock is at a discount of -482.65% from its 52-week high price of $46.67 and is indicating a premium of 93.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.93%, in the last five days SPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $12.38- price level, adding 35.3% to its value on the day. SPI Energy Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 330.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.56% in past 5-day. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) showed a performance of 648.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 872.65 Million shares which calculate 97.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -87.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -87.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.52% for stock’s current value.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%