In last trading session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) saw 3,267,474 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.48 trading at -$0.31 or -8.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $524.35 Million. That closing price of SPPI’s stock is at a discount of -203.74% from its 52-week high price of $10.57 and is indicating a premium of 50% from its 52-week low price of $1.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.18%, in the last five days SPPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $4.22-1 price level, adding 17.44% to its value on the day. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.12% in past 5-day. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) showed a performance of -26.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.93 Million shares which calculate 3.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 216.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +331.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 101.15% for stock’s current value.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%