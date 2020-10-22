In last trading session, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw 1,840,674 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.47 trading at -$0.69 or -4.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $920.73 Million. That closing price of SWBI’s stock is at a discount of -36% from its 52-week high price of $22.4 and is indicating a premium of 74.26% from its 52-week low price of $4.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.66 in the current quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.02%, in the last five days SWBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $17.59- price level, adding 6.37% to its value on the day. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 130.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.18% in past 5-day. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) showed a performance of 8.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.95 Million shares which calculate 2.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +63.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.43% for stock’s current value.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +122.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 195.12% while that of industry is -4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 633.3% in the current quarter and calculating 253.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $222.79 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $188.15 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $154.39 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -435.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 03 and December 07, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.21%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.