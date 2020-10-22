In last trading session, SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw 1,238,459 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.03 trading at $0.12 or 4.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.64 Million. That closing price of SSNT’s stock is at a discount of -342.9% from its 52-week high price of $13.42 and is indicating a premium of 46.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 223.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 745.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.12%, in the last five days SSNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $3.75-1 price level, adding 19.2% to its value on the day. SilverSun Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.94% in past 5-day. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) showed a performance of 30.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 55.78 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.72 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.54 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2019. Company posted $8.75 Million and $9.31 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.5% while estimating it to be 13.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -656.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%