In last trading session, Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) saw 1,254,422 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.15 trading at $0.49 or 29.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $345.55 Million. That closing price of SMTS’s stock is at a discount of -27.91% from its 52-week high price of $2.75 and is indicating a premium of 79.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 61.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 144.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.52%, in the last five days SMTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $2.19-1 price level, adding 1.83% to its value on the day. Sierra Metals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.82% in past 5-day. Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE:SMTS) showed a performance of 54.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.42 Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +86.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.47% for stock’s current value.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.23 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.34 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%