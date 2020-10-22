In recent trading session, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) saw 15,934,231 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.01 trading at $7.31 or 128.29% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $20.38 Million. That current trading price of SQBG’s stock is at a discount of -90.62% from its 52-week high price of $24.8 and is indicating a premium of 69.25% from its 52-week low price of $4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 195.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 151.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 128.29%, in the last five days SQBG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $18.60- price level, adding 29.52% to its value on the day. Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 144.59% in past 5-day. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) showed a performance of 188.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 142.4 Million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -7.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -7.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.76% for stock’s current value.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.64% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -93.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%