In last trading session, Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) saw 1,472,808 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.84 trading at $0.17 or 0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.86 Billion. That closing price of SDGR’s stock is at a discount of -78.19% from its 52-week high price of $99.5 and is indicating a premium of 54.33% from its 52-week low price of $25.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days SDGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $58.62- price level, adding 4.74% to its value on the day. Schrodinger, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 94.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.29% in past 5-day. Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) showed a performance of 2.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.12 Million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.03 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $40.84 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56 institutions for Schrodinger, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust is the top institutional holder at SDGR for having 6.98 Million shares of worth $639.31 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., which was holding about 1.6 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $146.61 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 483399 shares of worth $44.26 Million or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 359.49 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $32.92 Million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.