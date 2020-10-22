In last trading session, Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw 1,018,683 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at -$0.16 or -11.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.5 Million. That closing price of RCON’s stock is at a discount of -370.34% from its 52-week high price of $5.55 and is indicating a premium of 36.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 541.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -11.94%, in the last five days RCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 29.76% to its value on the day. Recon Technology, Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -48.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.08% in past 5-day. Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) showed a performance of 39.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.12 Million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 747.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +747.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 747.46% for stock’s current value.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%