In recent trading session, Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw 1,208,015 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.29 trading at $0.1 or 8.82% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $16.42 Million. That current trading price of IPDN’s stock is at a discount of -208.53% from its 52-week high price of $3.98 and is indicating a premium of 41.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2690.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2690.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2690.7% for stock’s current value.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%