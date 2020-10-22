In last trading session, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) saw 3,957,219 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.63 trading at -$0.01 or -0.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $674.98 Million. That closing price of PEIX’s stock is at a discount of -7.62% from its 52-week high price of $11.44 and is indicating a premium of 97.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +3561.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -11. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 144.8% in the current quarter and calculating 220% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -33.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $210.31 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $219.36 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $365.16 Million and $357.62 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -42.4% while estimating it to be -38.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%