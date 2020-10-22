In last trading session, Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw 1,326,253 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.81 trading at $2.49 or 29.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $70.6 Million. That closing price of ONVO’s stock is at a discount of -72.06% from its 52-week high price of $18.6 and is indicating a premium of 64.85% from its 52-week low price of $3.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 153.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 107.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.93%, in the last five days ONVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $11.39- price level, adding 5.09% to its value on the day. Organovo Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 51.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.84% in past 5-day. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) showed a performance of 56.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 145.38 Million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 177.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +177.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 177.52% for stock’s current value.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%