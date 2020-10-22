In last trading session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) saw 1,216,303 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.04 trading at -$0.07 or -3.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $227.22 Million. That closing price of NEPT’s stock is at a discount of -81.86% from its 52-week high price of $3.71 and is indicating a premium of 52.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 479.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 631.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.36%, in the last five days NEPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $2.26-9 price level, adding 9.73% to its value on the day. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.42% in past 5-day. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) showed a performance of -15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.5 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 114.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +157.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 56.37% for stock’s current value.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%