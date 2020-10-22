In last trading session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw 11,026,160 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.78 trading at $0.04 or 1.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $203Million. That closing price of NNDM’s stock is at a discount of -58.73% from its 52-week high price of $6 and is indicating a premium of 86.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.07%, in the last five days NNDM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $6.00-3 price level, adding 37% to its value on the day. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 49.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.56% in past 5-day. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) showed a performance of 147.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%