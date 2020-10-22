In last trading session, Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) saw 4,025,851 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.01 or 2.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.97 Million. That closing price of LLIT’s stock is at a discount of -550% from its 52-week high price of $3.38 and is indicating a premium of 38.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 679.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.2%, in the last five days LLIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $0.6 price level, adding 13.33% to its value on the day. Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares saw a change of 52.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.45% in past 5-day. Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) showed a performance of 44.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.19 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 957.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +957.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 957.69% for stock’s current value.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%