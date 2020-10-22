In last trading session, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw 1,403,621 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.22 trading at $0.15 or 4.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $173.96 Million. That closing price of JFIN’s stock is at a discount of -831.68% from its 52-week high price of $30 and is indicating a premium of 50.31% from its 52-week low price of $1.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 249.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 487.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.89%, in the last five days JFIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $3.60-1 price level, adding 10.56% to its value on the day. Jiayin Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.33% in past 5-day. Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) showed a performance of 11.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 177.98 Million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jiayin Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +28.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -72.22% while that of industry is 3.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -57.1% in the current quarter and calculating 66.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -48.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.14 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $39.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Jiayin Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at JFIN for having 46.52 Thousand shares of worth $181.89 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC, which was holding about 45.2 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $176.73 Thousand.