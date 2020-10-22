In last trading session, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) saw 1,798,468 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at -$0.13 or -16.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.82 Million. That closing price of ITP’s stock is at a discount of -110.61% from its 52-week high price of $1.39 and is indicating a premium of 40.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 660.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -16.46%, in the last five days ITP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 52.52% to its value on the day. IT Tech Packaging, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.39% in past 5-day. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) showed a performance of 39.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 246.8 Million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 657.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +657.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 657.58% for stock’s current value.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 120.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%