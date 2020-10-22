In last trading session, Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) saw 1,005,957 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.41 trading at -$1.01 or -2.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.67 Billion. That closing price of REPL’s stock is at a discount of -11.81% from its 52-week high price of $46.3 and is indicating a premium of 79.28% from its 52-week low price of $8.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 484.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.38%, in the last five days REPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $44.40- price level, adding 6.73% to its value on the day. Replimune Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 188.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.23% in past 5-day. Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) showed a performance of 82.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 933.53 Million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96 institutions for Replimune Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. is the top institutional holder at REPL for having 5.34 Million shares of worth $132.82 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.1 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.14 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 918717 shares of worth $18.35 Million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 598.41 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.87 Million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.