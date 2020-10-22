In last trading session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw 1,068,230 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.21 trading at $0.11 or 5.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.78 Million. That closing price of PHIO’s stock is at a discount of -721.27% from its 52-week high price of $18.15 and is indicating a premium of 27.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 207.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 381.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.24%, in the last five days PHIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the stock touched $2.45-9 price level, adding 9.9% to its value on the day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares saw a change of -76.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.79% in past 5-day. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) showed a performance of -7.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.93 Million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 194.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +307.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 81% for stock’s current value.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 66.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%