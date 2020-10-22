In last trading session, Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) saw 1,185,626 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.84 trading at -$0.6 or -24.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.03 Million. That closing price of JP’s stock is at a discount of -40.76% from its 52-week high price of $2.59 and is indicating a premium of 52.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 89.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 40.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -24.59%, in the last five days JP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the stock touched $2.5 price level, adding 26.4% to its value on the day. Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 29.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.84% in past 5-day. Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) showed a performance of 5.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.73 Million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for Jupai Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the top institutional holder at JP for having 3.31 Million shares of worth $4.99 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 23.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 156.68 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $236.58 Thousand.