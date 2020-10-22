In last trading session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw 3,988,524 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.55 trading at -$0.6 or -2.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.47 Billion. That closing price of HYLN’s stock is at a discount of -160.13% from its 52-week high price of $58.66 and is indicating a premium of 57.87% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -2.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.44% for stock’s current value.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%