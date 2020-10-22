In recent trading session, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw 1,730,528 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $52.01 trading at $0.44 or 0.85% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $135.68 Billion. That current trading price of AZN’s stock is at a discount of -24.86% from its 52-week high price of $64.94 and is indicating a premium of 30.49% from its 52-week low price of $36.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.85%, in the last five days AZN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $53.50- price level, adding 2.67% to its value on the day. AstraZeneca PLC’s shares saw a change of 4.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.91% in past 5-day. AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) showed a performance of -6.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.1 Million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AstraZeneca PLC is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +2.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.43% while that of industry is 6.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -12% in the current quarter and calculating 35.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.64 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.14 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $6.41 Billion and $6.66 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.6% while estimating it to be 7.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -39.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.2%

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.71%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.86%.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 738 institutions for AstraZeneca PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at AZN for having 54.54 Million shares of worth $2.88 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 53.66 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.84 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 28975740 shares of worth $1.58 Billion or 1.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.15 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.49 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.