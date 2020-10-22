In recent trading session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw 9,897,652 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.51 or -45.05% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.05 Million. That current trading price of NVIV’s stock is at a discount of -2471.43% from its 52-week high price of $16.2 and is indicating a premium of 6.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 202.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 162.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -45.05%, in the last five days NVIV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $1.4 price level, adding 55% to its value on the day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -90.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -53.33% in past 5-day. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) showed a performance of -54.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 263.1 Million shares which calculate 1.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5852.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +5852.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5852.38% for stock’s current value.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%