In last trading session, Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw 1,280,007 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.01 or -1.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.56 Million. That closing price of NTEC’s stock is at a discount of -243.91% from its 52-week high price of $0.791 and is indicating a premium of 42.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.132. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.9%, in the last five days NTEC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 10.77% to its value on the day. Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -53.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.66% in past 5-day. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) showed a performance of -16.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.25 Million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 117.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +117.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 117.39% for stock’s current value.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32 institutions for Intec Pharma Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd is the top institutional holder at NTEC for having 2.42 Million shares of worth $685.54 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 1.46 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $413.62 Thousand.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 452288 shares of worth $128.13 Thousand or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.16 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.37 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.