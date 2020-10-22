In recent trading session, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw 1,780,427 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0 or -0.24% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $361.4 Million. That current trading price of HEXO’s stock is at a discount of -264.47% from its 52-week high price of $2.77 and is indicating a premium of 54.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.346. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HEXO Corp. (HEXO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.24%, in the last five days HEXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $0.7955 price level, adding 5.17% to its value on the day. HEXO Corp.’s shares saw a change of -52.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.2% in past 5-day. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) showed a performance of 5.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.15 Million shares which calculate 2.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.84. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +142.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25% for stock’s current value.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%