In recent trading session, Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) saw 4,443,345 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.5 trading at $0.06 or 4.48% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $335.76 Million. That current trading price of GAU’s stock is at a discount of -41.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 62.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 902.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.48%, in the last five days GAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, adding 1.61% to its value on the day. Galiano Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.53% in past 5-day. Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) showed a performance of 5.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.11 Million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.58. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16% for stock’s current value.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%