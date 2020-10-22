In recent trading session, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw 112,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.95 trading at $4.8 or 417.39% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $86.19 Million. That current trading price of EVK’s stock is at a discount of -13.45% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 89.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 87.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 34.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 417.39%, in the last five days EVK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $6.76 price level, adding 10.21% to its value on the day. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 299.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 467.29% in past 5-day. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) showed a performance of 581.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.86 Million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -89.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EVK for having 27.58 Thousand shares of worth $28.96 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 27.31 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.68 Thousand.