In last trading session, Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) saw 1,227,767 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at -$0.01 or -1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.21 Million. That closing price of MSN’s stock is at a discount of -40.63% from its 52-week high price of $1.35 and is indicating a premium of 34.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 324.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1%, in the last five days MSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 28.87% to its value on the day. Emerson Radio Corp.’s shares saw a change of 17.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.27% in past 5-day. Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) showed a performance of 44.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.19 Million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 420.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +420.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 420.83% for stock’s current value.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -84.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Emerson Radio Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MSN for having 908.35 Thousand shares of worth $608.59 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 293.47 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $196.63 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 187100 shares of worth $125.36 Thousand or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.47 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.