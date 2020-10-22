In last trading session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) saw 1,088,644 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at -$0.31 or -15.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.21 Million. That closing price of DXF’s stock is at a discount of -34.15% from its 52-week high price of $2.2 and is indicating a premium of 77.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 499.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -15.9%, in the last five days DXF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $2.2 price level, adding 25.45% to its value on the day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 45.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 64% in past 5-day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) showed a performance of 115.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.14 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1414.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.84. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1414.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1414.63% for stock’s current value.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.24% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%