In recent trading session, Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) saw 6,022,326 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.8. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.3 trading at $0.05 or 18.51% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $15.13 Million. That current trading price of DXLG’s stock is at a discount of -450% from its 52-week high price of $1.65 and is indicating a premium of 26.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.51%, in the last five days DXLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 4.09% to its value on the day. Destination XL Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.6% in past 5-day. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) showed a performance of 18.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.68 Million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.23 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76.44 Million in the next quarter that will end in July 01, 2020. Company posted $117.07 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -51.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%