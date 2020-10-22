In last trading session, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw 4,285,173 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.98 trading at $0.11 or 3.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $194.15 Million. That closing price of CBAT’s stock is at a discount of -67.11% from its 52-week high price of $4.98 and is indicating a premium of 87.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.83%, in the last five days CBAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $3.94-2 price level, adding 24.37% to its value on the day. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 159.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.97% in past 5-day. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) showed a performance of 211.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.62 Million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 235.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +235.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 235.57% for stock’s current value.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -278.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CBAT for having 88.99 Thousand shares of worth $67.63 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 32.47 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.68 Thousand.