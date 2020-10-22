In last trading session, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) saw 2,120,045 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.02 trading at $0.01 or 0.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $462.93 Million. That closing price of MNKD’s stock is at a discount of -22.77% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 60.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.5%, in the last five days MNKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 16 when the stock touched $2.09-3 price level, adding 3.35% to its value on the day. MannKind Corporation’s shares saw a change of 56.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.21% in past 5-day. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) showed a performance of 1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.36 Million shares which calculate 11.98 days to cover the short interests.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.56 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.74 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.2%