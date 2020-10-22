In last trading session, BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw 2,749,814 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.98 trading at -$0.29 or -12.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.56 Million. That closing price of BIMI’s stock is at a discount of -273.74% from its 52-week high price of $7.4 and is indicating a premium of 24.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -12.78%, in the last five days BIMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $4.09 price level, adding 51.59% to its value on the day. BOQI International Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.51% in past 5-day. BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) showed a performance of 18.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 638.81 Million shares which calculate 371.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 531.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +531.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 531.31% for stock’s current value.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 77.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for BOQI International Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at BIMI for having 95.56 Thousand shares of worth $216.93 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 44.1 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $100.11 Thousand.