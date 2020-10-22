In recent trading session, Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) saw 2,683,588 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at $0.02 or 1.32% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $95.28 Million. That current trading price of AVCO’s stock is at a discount of -110.08% from its 52-week high price of $2.5 and is indicating a premium of 57.98% from its 52-week low price of $0.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 165.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 840.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.32%, in the last five days AVCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $1.33 price level, adding 10.9% to its value on the day. Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s shares saw a change of -38.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.42% in past 5-day. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) showed a performance of -5.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.02 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -122.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for Avalon GloboCare Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AVCO for having 945.49 Thousand shares of worth $1.8 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 654.91 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.24 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 470565 shares of worth $894.07 Thousand or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 447.57 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $635.54 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.6% of company’s stock.