In last trading session, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) saw 1,988,524 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at -$0.02 or -2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.84 Million. That closing price of ARTL’s stock is at a discount of -662.59% from its 52-week high price of $4.423 and is indicating a premium of 3.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.5612. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.94%, in the last five days ARTL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $0.6579 price level, adding 11.08% to its value on the day. Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.79% in past 5-day. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) showed a performance of -31.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 145.01 Million shares which calculate 123.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1279.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1279.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1279.31% for stock’s current value.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -336.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%