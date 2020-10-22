In last trading session, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) saw 2,048,278 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.72 trading at $1.98 or 3.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.8 Billion. That closing price of ARWR’s stock is at a discount of -29.97% from its 52-week high price of $73.72 and is indicating a premium of 65.6% from its 52-week low price of $19.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.62%, in the last five days ARWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $58.50- price level, adding 3.04% to its value on the day. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.58% in past 5-day. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) showed a performance of 35.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.01 Million shares which calculate 6.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.29% for stock’s current value.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.33 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.45 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $43.29 Million and $29.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -50.7% while estimating it to be -34.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 205.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.33%