In recent trading session, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw 1,494,908 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.7 trading at $0.11 or 0.75% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $15.94 Billion. That current trading price of MT’s stock is at a discount of -28.5% from its 52-week high price of $18.89 and is indicating a premium of 54.83% from its 52-week low price of $6.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ArcelorMittal (MT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.75%, in the last five days MT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $14.87- price level, adding 0.84% to its value on the day. ArcelorMittal’s shares saw a change of -15.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.4% in past 5-day. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) showed a performance of 18.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.07 Million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.52% for stock’s current value.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ArcelorMittal is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +48.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -576.67% while that of industry is -19.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -152.8% in the current quarter and calculating 268.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -26.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.55 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.41 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $16.63 Billion and $15.51 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -30.6% while estimating it to be -13.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -148% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%