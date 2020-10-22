In last trading session, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) saw 1,498,049 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.3. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.45 trading at -$0.23 or -6.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $163.01 Million. That closing price of AXGT’s stock is at a discount of -100.87% from its 52-week high price of $6.93 and is indicating a premium of 59.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.25%, in the last five days AXGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $3.95-1 price level, adding 12.66% to its value on the day. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -32.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.36% in past 5-day. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) showed a performance of -24.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 526.5 Million shares which calculate 390 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 235.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +276.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 131.88% for stock’s current value.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%