In last trading session, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw 1,462,001 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at -$0.06 or -3.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.64 Million. That closing price of AREC’s stock is at a discount of -212.03% from its 52-week high price of $4.93 and is indicating a premium of 79.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.66%, in the last five days AREC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 15 when the stock touched $1.94 price level, adding 18.56% to its value on the day. American Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 150.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.22% in past 5-day. American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) showed a performance of 2.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79.46 Million shares which calculate 26.49 days to cover the short interests.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +66.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 70% in the current quarter and calculating 91.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -76.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.6 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.85 Million and $6.29 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -78.3% while estimating it to be -26.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%