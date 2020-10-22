In recent trading session, Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw 1,191,057 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.09 trading at $0.26 or 0.65% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.96 Billion. That current trading price of ACCD’s stock is at a discount of -12.15% from its 52-week high price of $44.96 and is indicating a premium of 98.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 309.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 275.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Accolade, Inc. (ACCD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.75% for stock’s current value.

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.96 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.13 Million in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, which was holding about 5.35 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $207.95 Thousand.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 836544 shares of worth $28.12 Million or 1.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 257.21 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.34 Million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.