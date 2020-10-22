In recent trading session, Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw 1,540,514 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.02 trading at -$0.08 or -0.28% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $16.22 Billion. That current trading price of ATUS’s stock is at a discount of -13.42% from its 52-week high price of $31.78 and is indicating a premium of 43.08% from its 52-week low price of $15.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.28%, in the last five days ATUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 19 when the stock touched $29.00- price level, adding 3.38% to its value on the day. Altice USA, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.51% in past 5-day. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) showed a performance of 6.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.63 Million shares which calculate 6.1 days to cover the short interests.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.48 Billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.53 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.44 Billion and $2.47 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.8% while estimating it to be 2.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 712.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 511 institutions for Altice USA, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATUS for having 25.96 Million shares of worth $585.04 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Soroban Capital Partners LP, which was holding about 25Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $563.5 Million.

On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12286816 shares of worth $276.94 Million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.08 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $182.04 Million in the company or a holder of 1.4% of company’s stock.