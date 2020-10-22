In recent trading session, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw 2,199,436 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at $0.14 or 9.04% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $20.76 Million. That current trading price of AEMD’s stock is at a discount of -191.02% from its 52-week high price of $4.86 and is indicating a premium of 54.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 537.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.04%, in the last five days AEMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $1.94 price level, adding 14.43% to its value on the day. Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 72.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.41% in past 5-day. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) showed a performance of 26.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 408.51 Million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 438.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +438.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 438.92% for stock’s current value.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%