In recent trading session, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw 2,691,752 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0.07 or 9.37% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $8.66 Million. That current trading price of ICON’s stock is at a discount of -219.74% from its 52-week high price of $2.43 and is indicating a premium of 32.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 844.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.37%, in the last five days ICON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $0.8599 price level, adding 9.18% to its value on the day. Iconix Brand Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.29% in past 5-day. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) showed a performance of 8.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 119.98 Million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 426.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +426.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 426.32% for stock’s current value.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.28 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $27.31 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%