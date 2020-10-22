In last trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw 14,058,869 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.85 trading at $0.29 or 6.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $581.99 Million. That closing price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -874.85% from its 52-week high price of $47.28 and is indicating a premium of 18.97% from its 52-week low price of $3.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.36%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $4.95-2 price level, adding 2.02% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.83% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) showed a performance of -23.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.34 Million shares which calculate 3.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +271.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.19% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%