In last trading session, 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw 1,533,110 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7 trading at $0.2 or 2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $576.52 Million. That closing price of YI’s stock is at a discount of -24.29% from its 52-week high price of $8.7 and is indicating a premium of 36.71% from its 52-week low price of $4.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 192.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 98.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 111, Inc. (YI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.94%, in the last five days YI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the stock touched $7.19-2 price level, adding 2.64% to its value on the day. 111, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.69% in past 5-day. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) showed a performance of 6.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.88 Million shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

111, Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for 111, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Totem Point Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at YI for having 1.07 Million shares of worth $6.8 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., which was holding about 650Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.13 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 21218 shares of worth $130.7 Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.44 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $88.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.