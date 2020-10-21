Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1,196,809 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.19 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.05% during that session. The ZGNX stock price is -183.41% off its 52-week high price of $57.22 and 17.53% above the 52-week low of $16.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.98.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) trade information

Sporting 0.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the ZGNX stock price touched $20.85- or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, Zogenix, Inc. shares have moved -61.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have changed -16.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 130.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $69. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +241.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.82% from current levels.

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zogenix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.83%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.5% and 26.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +263.8%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.51 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $630Million and $1.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 298.4% for the current quarter and 274.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -198.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.8%.