YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1,312,754 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.36 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The YPF stock price is -250.87% off its 52-week high price of $12.14 and 34.97% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Despite being -3.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the YPF stock price touched $3.90-1 or saw a rise of 11.28%. Year-to-date, YPF Sociedad Anonima shares have moved -70.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) have changed -22.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.2 while the price target rests at a high of $11.64. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +236.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.51% from current levels.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YPF Sociedad Anonima shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.14%, compared to -59.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.8% and 77.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.49 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.62 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.59 Billion and $3.5 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.6% for the current quarter and -25.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -176.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.39%.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 2.32%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.59% with a share float percentage of 17.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YPF Sociedad Anonima having a total of 213 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.56 Million shares worth more than $66.48 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brandes Investment Partners L.P., with the holding of over 8.54 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.1 Million and represent 4.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 2415979 shares of worth $13.89 Million while later fund manager owns 1.38 Million shares of worth $8.57 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.8% of company’s outstanding stock.