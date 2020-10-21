VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1,342,799 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $278.17 Million, closed the last trade at $11.63 per share which meant it gained $2.06 on the day or 21.53% during that session. The VOXX stock price is -3.87% off its 52-week high price of $12.08 and 84.35% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 727.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) trade information

Sporting 21.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the VOXX stock price touched $12.08- or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, VOXX International Corporation shares have moved 165.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) have changed 35.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 670.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -54.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.3 while the price target rests at a high of $5.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.43% from current levels.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $142.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $110.11 Million and $101.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.4% for the current quarter and 11.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.