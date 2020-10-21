MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1,354,361 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $318.44 Million, closed the last trade at $2.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.41% during that session. The MEIP stock price is -57.6% off its 52-week high price of $4.46 and 74.56% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 482.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 942.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Despite being -3.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the MEIP stock price touched $3.25-1 or saw a rise of 12.98%. Year-to-date, MEI Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 14.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have changed -19.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 235.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +359.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 94.35% from current levels.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MEI Pharma, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +23.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 115.38%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 69.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.28 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 Million and $1.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 269.9% for the current quarter and 180.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -113.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.1%.