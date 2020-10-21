Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1,892,470 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.31 Million, closed the last trade at $1.17 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.86% during that session. The UONEK stock price is -484.62% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 52.14% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 736.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

Sporting 0.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the UONEK stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved -38.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) have changed 30.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 412.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +412.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 412.82% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -99.3%.